CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Joint Sword-2024A Drills around Taiwan Island

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan on May 23rd and 24th in response to a speech on May 20th by the new leader of the Taiwan region, Lai Ching-te.

"The drills serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces," said Li Xi, spokesperson for the theater command.

Code-named Joint Sword-2024A, the drills took place in the Taiwan Straits, the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin.

Li Xi said that the drills focused on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets. "The exercises involved the patrol of vessels and planes closing in on areas around Taiwan and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the joint real combat capabilities of the forces of the command," noted Li.

According to Riyuetantian, China Media Group's digital account covering cross-Straits affairs, experts from both sides of the Taiwan Straits believe that the unprecedented drills highlight several distinctive characteristics.

The drills formed a tight encirclement from the north, south, and east of Taiwan. Experts noted that the northern zone encirclement could deter political and military key targets, the southern zone could encircle the important navy bases on Taiwan Island, and the eastern zone blockage would cut off the island's channel for energy imports, the escape routes for "Taiwan independence" forces, and the support line by external forces.

Experts point out the exercises demonstrated the PLA's ability to deploy strong naval and air forces in tactical positions to sever the island's external sea and air connections. The most recent drills went a step further than the round of exercises around Taiwan after then U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in 2022, and the drills in response to former Taiwan island leader Tsai Ing-wen's stopover in the U.S. in 2023.

