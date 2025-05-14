CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan and Brazil's First Lady Visit National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing

On Tuesday, May 13th, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing welcomed Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Peng Liyuan and Brazil's First Lady Visit National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing"

Rosangela is accompanying the Brazilian president on his state visit to China.

Peng and Rosangela appreciated the center's interior architecture and viewed "Stage of Glory," an exhibition on the achievements of the NCPA, which has played a major role in China-Brazil and China-Latin America cultural and people-to-people exchanges in recent years.

They also learned about the work of the NCPA in promoting international cultural exchange and art popularization. For example, in 2023, the NCPA launched its artists' first South American cultural exchange tour in Brazil and Argentina. In 2024, a special concert was held at the NCPA to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

Noting that both China and Brazil are major cultural countries, Peng said that people-to-people and cultural exchange between the two sides has been active in recent years, and that mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries have deepened.

Looking ahead, Peng expressed the hope that both sides will maintain this good momentum and bring the two peoples closer.

Appreciating Peng's arrangements, Rosangela spoke highly of China's development and splendid culture. She also expressed her willingness to actively promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and to continue contributing to the deepening of friendship between Brazil and China.

Click here to view the video: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-05-14/Peng-Liyuan-and-Brazil-s-first-lady-visit-NCPA-1DmvtF74n2U/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

