CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan encourages more U.S. youth to convey China-U.S. friendship

In a vibrant gym filled with energy, young students raced and leaped, launching basketballs with excitement. During breaks, spirited cheerleaders in bright red and white dazzled the crowd with high-energy calisthenics, filling the air with applause and laughter.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a vibrant gym filled with energy, young students raced and leaped, launching basketballs with excitement. During breaks, spirited cheerleaders in bright red and white dazzled the crowd with high-energy calisthenics, filling the air with applause and laughter.

A lively cultural and sports exchange activity for Chinese and American youth was held at Beijing No. 8 High School on Tuesday afternoon, attended by Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing nearly a hundred teachers and students from over 10 middle schools in Washington state, Peng emphasized that the future of China-U.S. relations lies with the youth. She expressed hope that young people from both countries would get to know each other better via the exchange program and bring positive energy to China-U.S. ties.

Click here to watch https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-24/Peng-Liyuan-attends-cultural-exchange-event-for-Chinese-U-S-youths-1xaki3PMfde/p.html

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Xia Hui, CGTN America, 1 202-393-1850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America