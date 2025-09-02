CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan hosts spouses of SCO leaders, showcases Chinese culture

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, hosted the spouses of foreign leaders on Monday afternoon during a cultural tour along Tianjin's historic Haihe River as part of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The event showcased China's cultural diplomacy and its dedication to building international goodwill.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, hosted the spouses of foreign leaders on Monday afternoon during a cultural tour along Tianjin's historic Haihe River as part of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The event showcased China's cultural diplomacy and its dedication to building international goodwill.

The program started in a warm and festive spirit. When guests arrived at the pier, Peng greeted each of them with a handshake before they took a group photo. They were then cheerfully welcomed by local children, who waved both Chinese and foreign flags while singing the song "Waiting for you in Tianjin."

The party then took a scenic river cruise, offering a unique view of Tianjin, a major port city famous for its rich history and vibrant modern growth. While on board, guests learned about the city's development and its important role in the region. Describing Tianjin as a city that combines deep historical roots with modern appeal, Peng mentioned that the Haihe River has witnessed the city's growth and the exchange and learning of different cultures.

She also expressed her hope that the guests would have a pleasant and unforgettable time.

The tour highlighted key aspects of traditional Chinese culture. Guests enjoyed riverside views while sipping tea and listening to a live performance by a sanxian ensemble, a three-stringed traditional Chinese instrument.

The event also served as a platform for friendly exchanges and dialogue. The guests included the families of leaders of Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, Nepal, Egypt, Malaysia, and Iran. They expressed their appreciation for China's rich traditional culture and praised the significant achievements of Chinese modernization.

The SCO is a leading regional organization focused on politics, economy, and security, providing a platform for leaders to discuss cooperation. Xi Jinping on the same day introduced the Global Governance Initiative, urging countries to collaborate for a fairer and more balanced global governance system. This vision highlights mutual respect, dialogue, and cooperation to create a shared future, demonstrating China's commitment to fostering peace and development through both official diplomacy and cultural exchanges.

Click here for more about Peng Liyuan hosts spouses of SCO leaders, showcases Chinese culture https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-09-01/Peng-Liyuan-hosts-spouses-of-SCO-leaders-showcases-Chinese-culture-1GjQKYtQUsE/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Xia Hui, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America