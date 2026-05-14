CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan Meets UNESCO Chief in Beijing

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Khaled El-Enany, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Beijing on Tuesday, May 12.

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CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Peng Liyuan Meets UNESCO Chief in Beijing"

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Khaled El-Enany, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Beijing on Tuesday, May 12.

Peng, a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, congratulated El-Enany on his election as UNESCO director-general and expressed appreciation for UNESCO's important role in advancing the education of girls and women worldwide.

Peng briefed El-Enany on the development of girls' and women's education in China and expressed her willingness to continue to fulfill the duties of a special envoy, strengthen cooperation with UNESCO and promote the continued progress of girls' and women's education globally.

El-Enany spoke highly of Peng's outstanding contributions to the education of girls and women worldwide as a special envoy. Noting that UNESCO is grateful for China's invaluable support, he said that UNESCO is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China to promote further development of girls' and women's education around the world.

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SOURCE CGTN America