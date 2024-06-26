CGTN America & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan, Polish president's wife visit China's national center for performing arts

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda,

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda, visited China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Monday. Peng and Agata toured the facilities of the NCPA and visited an art exhibition on Beijing's intangible cultural heritage that showcases Chinese craftsmanship.

Agata Kornhauser-Duda is accompanying the Polish president on his state visit to China.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Summer Pan, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America