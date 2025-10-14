CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Peng Liyuan Visits Exhibition on Digital, Intelligent Empowerment for Women, Girls

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, Oct. 14, highlighting China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls. The exhibition opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, Oct. 14, highlighting China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls. The exhibition opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

As technology races ahead, new-generation information technologies have become a new driving force for women and girls to follow their dreams, said Peng. She added that China's efforts to develop digital and intelligent technologies are transforming the lives of women and girls, creating broader development opportunities for them in the age of digital intelligence.

Peng, a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating with everyone to create a future filled with opportunities in the digital intelligence era and to promote the global progress of women.

Bahous highly praised China's impressive accomplishments in closing the digital gender gap, promoting comprehensive development for women, and safeguarding women's rights and interests.

Bahous urged the international community to collaborate in empowering women and girls to attain comprehensive development during the age of digital intelligence.

Peng, along with domestic and international guests, toured the exhibition and watched a smart cloud classroom, Spring Bud Project girls demonstrating robot-operated Rubik's Cube solving, and traditional culture shows, among other displays.

The spouses of foreign leaders and leaders of women's organizations also attended the event.

