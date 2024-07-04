CGTN America & CCTV UN: 'The Classic Quotes by Xi Jinping' airs in Kazakhstan

"The Classic Quotes by Xi Jinping," a multilingual TV show produced by China Media Group, aired in Kazakhstan on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, for the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and his state visit.

"The Classic Quotes by Xi Jinping" focuses on themes including common prosperity, ecological protection, and cultural diversity and selects the original speeches and quotes from ancient Chinese classics used by Xi to elaborate on ancient Chinese stories and wisdom, presenting to the audience the cultural foundation of Chinese modernization.

One of Kazakhstan's most influential newspapers, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, featured a front-page announcement on the local broadcast of the show.

The article highlighted that the show showcases China's long-standing cultural openness and inclusiveness. It explains China's consistent advocacy for respecting the diversity of world civilizations and its commitment to promoting harmonious coexistence among different cultures. The program offers audiences from Belt and Road partner countries like Kazakhstan an insight into Xi's concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Click here for more about https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-07-02/-The-Classic-Quotes-by-Xi-Jinping-to-be-aired-in-Kazakhstan-1uUKRwo3t3G/p.html

