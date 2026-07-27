CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Why Foreign Tourists Are Flocking to China for Cool Summer Escapes

As temperatures soar across the Northern Hemisphere, a growing number of global travelers are heading to China in search of cooler destinations, turning summer tourism into a new driver of the country's inbound travel and consumption.

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Why Foreign Tourists Are Flocking to China for Cool Summer Escapes"

As temperatures soar across the Northern Hemisphere, a growing number of global travelers are heading to China in search of cooler destinations, turning summer tourism into a new driver of the country's inbound travel and consumption.

According to data from third-party travel platforms, bookings from European travelers surged 275% year on year during this year's summer holiday season.

China's scenic destinations with mild climates have become popular choices for overseas tourists seeking relief from the heat.

Located in central China's Hunan Province, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is famous for its stunning sandstone mountains, dense forests and pleasant summer climate.

Benefiting from China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy, Zhangjiajie has become an important gateway for international travelers visiting Hunan. Zhangjiajie City now operates 13 passenger routes connecting eight countries and regions, while streamlined entry procedures allow visitors to clear customs within about 30 minutes and head directly to tourist attractions.

Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province has also emerged as a summer favorite. With average temperatures below 22 degrees Celsius from June to August over the past decade, the destination offers visitors a cool escape surrounded by forests and mountains.

Amid the boom in inbound tourism, international visitors are impressed not only by the scenic destinations but also by the convenience and quality of services found in everyday life.

A high-speed rail connection between Changbai Mountain and Beijing allows visitors from the country's capital to reach the destination in just over four hours, making the getaways even more convenient.

Beyond scenery, China's consumer products are also becoming part of the summer travel experience for foreign visitors.

Huaqiangbei, an electronics hub in southern China's Shenzhen, has become a popular destination among foreign visitors and a trending location on overseas social media platforms. Local merchants have introduced cooling products such as mist fans and cooling towels tailored to different markets.

In Shanghai, foreign shoppers can also be seen lining up outside stores for popular Chinese brands, many traveling with friends and family. Some visitors arrive with pictures saved from social media, hoping to find products they have seen online.

With more convenient payment services and expanded departure tax refund policies, travel to China is gaining popularity among overseas visitors, boosting hotels, restaurants and retail businesses.

Tourism operators say foreign travelers are moving beyond basic accommodation and sightseeing to seek immersive experiences such as local cuisine and cultural activities, bringing new opportunities for the tourism and consumption sectors.

Data released by the Ministry of Public Security on Friday, July 24th, show that China recorded 22.91 million inbound trips by foreign nationals in the first half of the year, up 20.4% year on year. Among them, 17.82 million trips were made by travelers entering under visa-free policies, a 30.6% increase from a year earlier.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Zeng, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America