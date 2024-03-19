CGTN AMERICA & CCTV US: China-U.S. Youth Exchange Program held in Beijing

A China-U.S. Youth Exchange Program was held on Monday in Beijing, with attendees including China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong and Dick Muri, mayor of Steilacoom in Washington State.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A China-U.S. Youth Exchange Program was held on Monday in Beijing, with attendees including China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong and Dick Muri, mayor of Steilacoom in Washington State.

The event, dubbed "Friends coming from afar," was jointly organized by CMG and the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association. It was part of an exchange program that will send 50,000 American teenagers to China for study.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the U.S., Shen said.

Shen said he believes through this exchange visit, the students can observe China up close with their own eyes, listen to China with their own ears, and experience the charm of Chinese cuisine with their own tongues. He also expressed the wish for a more direct and deeper understanding and experience.

Each of the attendees at the event is the foundation, hope, future, and vitality of China-U.S. relations, he added.

As one of the first participants of the exchange program, Muri said he was honored to be invited along with the students and teachers to China.

He hoped the 24 students who have come this time can personally learn about China through this visit, and become the youth emissary of China-U.S. friendship.

