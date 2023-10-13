CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: 11th Global Video Media Forum Held in Beijing

Media representatives from China and countries in the Belt and Road Initiative gathered in China's capital city of Beijing on Thursday to attend the 11th Global Video Media Forum hosted by China Media Group.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "11th Global Video Media Forum Held in Beijing"

Media representatives from China and countries in the Belt and Road Initiative gathered in China's capital city of Beijing on Thursday to attend the 11th Global Video Media Forum hosted by China Media Group.

The "Declaration on Joint Action" from Belt and Road Media Organizations is one of the biggest outcomes of the event. It was jointly proposed by China Media Group and more than 80 media organizations from over 40 countries. Participants agreed to embrace media respectability and strengthen collaboration, innovate cooperation models, and address challenges together.

"Along with mainstream media organizations from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, we're committed to practicing media responsibility, strengthening cooperation among all parties," said Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group.

Sun Yeli, the director of the State Council Information Office of China, emphasized in his speech that media organizations from around the world carry out dialogue around the theme of "vision for a shared future" on the Silk Road and discuss cooperation opportunities.

GrIgoire Ndjaka, Chief Executive Officer of the African Union of Broadcasting, delivered the keynote speech. He spoke highly about the Belt and Road Initiative. He said it has brought tangible development changes to African countries and improved people's lives. He expects more cooperation, resource sharing and personnel exchanges with China Media Group to tell Africa's story of jointly constructing the Belt and Road Initiative.

Content related to the New Silk Road was showcased at the forum. It included documentaries, TV programs, films, and short videos. The event also marked the launch of a Global Partnership Program and the Middle East Media Alliance.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Du Rui, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected], CGTN America

SOURCE CGTN America