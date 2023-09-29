CGTN America & CGTN UN: China committed to boosting high-quality development of girls' and women's education

China attaches great importance to ensuring women's equal right to education. Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and special envoy of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, stated this when attending the award ceremony of the 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education held in Beijing on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China attaches great importance to ensuring women's equal right to education. Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and special envoy of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the advancement of girls' and women's education, stated this when attending the award ceremony of the 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education held in Beijing on Thursday.

Joined by Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, the ceremony awarded China's Spring Bud Project and Pakistan's Star School program.

China has closely collaborated with UNESCO, and the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, jointly established by the two sides, has set an example and provided valuable experience for the global development of girls' and women's education, Peng said.

Chinese women's organizations have engaged in friendly exchanges with 429 women's organizations and institutions in 145 countries, as well as relevant UN organizations.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has donated pandemic prevention materials worth more than 20 million yuan (about $2.73 million) to nearly 30 countries.

Meanwhile, the ACWF has organized over 100 training and skills courses for more than 2,000 women's organizations and institutions in more than 100 developing countries, including those along the Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, China ranks at the top in core indicators of maternal and child health among middle- and upper-income countries worldwide. The World Health Organization lists China among the top 10 countries with high performance in maternal and child health globally.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

