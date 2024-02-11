CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: China Media Group Launches "2024 Spring Festival Gala for Overseas Chinese"

Chinese communities around the world are celebrating the Spring Festival. And this year for the first time ever, China Media Group launched the '2024 Spring Festival Gala for Overseas Chinese' to the world.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CGTN UN release "China Media Group Launches '2024 Spring Festival Gala for Overseas Chinese'"

The program was broadcast on CCTV4 Channel at 19:30 BJT on February 10th (Chinese New Year's Day), aiming to bring a heartfelt 'family feast' to overseas Chinese viewers separated from their homeland. The jam-packed program spread the joy of the holiday, evoked nostalgic memories and emphasized cultural heritage.

On December 22, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly designated the Lunar New Year as a UN floating holiday, promoting diversity and inclusion.

The Spring Festival is going global, which not only demonstrates the charm and influence of Chinese civilization but also promotes exchanges and mutual learning among different cultures worldwide.

Wu Tong, a Chinese musician and a two-time Grammy Award winner, put on an exciting performance, blending traditional Chinese music with rock and roll.

The gala also recalled the history of 'Qiaopi,' letters and remittances sent by overseas Chinese to their families in China in previous centuries. It has become a cultural symbol highlighting a close bond between overseas Chinese and their hometowns.

Stories of overseas Chinese who have made great contributions in promoting exchanges were highlighted during the gala event. Lin Caibing translated over 300 songs from more than 20 countries into three languages and introduced over 1,000 songs from Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan island, all to build a bridge through music between Chinese people at home and abroad.

An emotional high note came when Zhang Mingmin took the stage to sing "My Chinese Heart," the song he made popular during the 1980s and which he also sang during the 1984 Spring Festival Gala. The nostalgic performance touched the hearts of Chinese citizens living abroad.

Performances blending Chinese poetry and Peking opera also wowed the global audience, showcasing the beauty of Chinese traditional culture.

