CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: China Media Group launches a new round of cooperation with Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, and Fabrice Fries, chairman and chief executive officer of AFP, signed a cooperation document on behalf of both parties in Paris, France. According to the agreement, both parties will take the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in new media, artificial intelligence and other aspects, and expand cooperation in all aspects.

Fabrice Fries said that next year will be of historic significance to China and France. The 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the Paris Olympic Games have provided important opportunities for cooperation between the two sides. CMG will send a large-scale broadcast team to report the Paris Olympics and cooperate with AFP, which is also iconic.

He pointed out that CMG's strong capabilities in leading innovation in recent years have deeply inspired international media colleagues. He hoped that the two parties will achieve new cooperation results as soon as possible.

According to Shen, in order to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at their meeting in April this year, CMG has launched extensive cooperation with all sectors of society in France. One of our priorities is to deepen cooperation with AFP and complement each other's advantage centering around the Paris Olympics.

He hoped both sides continue to strengthen cooperation and jointly speak out for fairness and justice in the international public opinion field.

