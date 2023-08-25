CGTN America & CGTN UN: China, South Africa Announce Documentary Series on 'Brotherly' Friendship, Cooperation

The documentary series "25 Years on – Documenting China-South Africa Friendship and Cooperation," co-produced by China Media Group (CMG) and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), was announced during a ceremony on Wednesday in South Africa's Johannesburg.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The documentary series "25 Years on – Documenting China-South Africa Friendship and Cooperation," co-produced by China Media Group (CMG) and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), was announced during a ceremony on Wednesday in South Africa's Johannesburg.

CMG President Shen Haixiong and SABC's Chief Financial Officer Yolande van Biljon jointly announced the documentary series and witnessed the exchange of agreements.

The documentary series depicts the brotherly friendship between China and South Africa and looks forward to the bright future of jointly building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa, Shen said. In the past 25 years, the bilateral relationship has been one of the most vibrant bilateral relationships in the developing world, he added.

The documentary will be broadcast in both Chinese and English through CMG and SABC.

