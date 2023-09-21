CGTN America & CGTN UN: China to work with G77 members to open new chapter in South-South cooperation

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday that China is ready to work with Group of 77 (G77) members to open a new chapter in South-South cooperation in a quest for greater development through stronger solidarity.

Li made the remarks while attending the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China in Havana of Cuba as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also expressed China's willingness to work with G77 members to build a Global South community with a shared future, and usher in a new era of common development.

He said the world is undergoing changes on a scale unseen in a century, developing countries are becoming stronger, and South-South cooperation is playing an increasingly important role in driving the momentum of the collective rise of developing countries and in sustaining continued global economic growth.

He put forward a three-point proposal in respect of cooperation between the G77 and China, calling on G77 members to stay true to the original aspiration of the G77 for independence and greater collective strength through unity. He also encouraged the advocating of equity, justice and inclusiveness, and appealed for the pursuit of development, revitalization and win-win cooperation.

In mid-October, China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. "We look forward to welcoming you at the Forum and to your perspective on future BRI cooperation and the way forward for greater development," said Li.

Click here for more about Li Xi speaks at Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit in Havana https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-09-16/China-aims-to-open-new-chapter-in-South-South-cooperation-with-G77-1n8ALGTsZgs/index.html

