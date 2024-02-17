CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Chinese New Year Celebrations with Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is synonymous with excellence in cooking, decorating and entertaining in the United States. She and fashion designer Andy Yu team up to show us their preparations for a festive Chinese New Year dinner party. We join them in Stewart's upstate New York home as they cook, eat and swap stories about Chinese culture.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "Chinese New Year Celebrations with Martha Stewart"

Martha Stewart is synonymous with excellence in cooking, decorating and entertaining in the United States. She and fashion designer Andy Yu team up to show us their preparations for a festive Chinese New Year dinner party. We join them in Stewart's upstate New York home as they cook, eat and swap stories about Chinese culture.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important gathering of the year and has been celebrated in China for thousands of years.

As an important family reunion occasion, food and drink are a crucial part of the New Year celebration. Friends and family sit around a big table to have a New Year's Eve dinner. This is known as Nian Ye Fan.

CGTN America premiers "Chinese New Year Celebrations with Martha Stewart", an opportunity to see the preparation of a delicious traditional Chinese dinner celebration.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Humberto Duran, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected], CGTN America

SOURCE CGTN America