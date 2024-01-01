CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Chinese President Makes New Year Address to Ring in 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year address to ring in 2024 on Sunday. He emphasized that the Chinese economy has sustained the momentum of recovery with steady progress made in pursuing high-quality development.

China has achieved a plentiful harvest for the 20th year in a row, Xi said. "Waters have become clearer and mountains greener. New advances have been made in pursuing rural revitalization. New progress has been made in fully revitalizing northeast China," he added.

The Xiong'an New Area is growing fast, the Yangtze River Economic Belt is full of vitality and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is embracing new development opportunities, Xi said.

President Xi said new heights were scaled in China's innovation-driven development in 2023.

"The C919 large passenger airliner entered commercial service. The Chinese-built large cruise ship completed its trial voyage. The Shenzhou spaceships are continuing their missions in space. The deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe reached the deepest ocean trench," Xi said.

Xi vowed to deepen reform and opening up across the board, calling for further enhancement of people's confidence in development, promotion of vibrant development of the economy, and a redoubling of efforts to boost education, advance science and technology, and cultivate talents.

"We will continue to support Hong Kong and Macao in harnessing their distinctive strengths, better integrating themselves into China's overall development, and securing long-term prosperity and stability," Xi said.

"China will surely be reunified," Xi stressed, adding that all Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

He also discussed global development in his address. "No matter how the global landscape may evolve, peace and development remain the underlying trend, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver," Xi said.

China is willing to work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all, he added.

