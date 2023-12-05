CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang addresses G77+China summit at COP28

China is ready to work closely with other developing countries to build a green and low-carbon future, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said in Dubai on Saturday, December 2.

Ding made the remarks when addressing the Group of 77 (G77) and China Leaders' Summit, which is held during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

In recent years, China has actively yet prudently promoted the targets for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, said Ding, adding that while fulfilling its international obligations, China has made efforts to help other developing countries cope with climate change.

Noting that there is still a long way to go to improve global climate governance, Ding called on the G77 and China to further speak with one voice and uphold common interests.

The vice premier called on parties concerned to jointly promote sustainable development, strengthen the synergy of green transformation development strategies, boost mutual assistance, and explore a new path of coordination between development and protection.

Ding urged parties concerned to jointly safeguard multilateralism and firmly uphold the goals and principles set out in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Ding also called for the joint promotion of equity and justice, working together to make substantive progress in implementing climate funding and forming a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation, and giving full play to the role of the newly established Loss and Damage Fund.

G77's member states account for more than 80 percent of the world's population and over two-thirds of UN member countries. China is not a member but has been supporting and cooperating with the group under the framework of "G77 and China."

