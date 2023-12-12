CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping' (Season 2) launched in Vietnam and a new round of China-Vietnam media cooperation begins with new program

To mark Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit to Vietnam, China Media Group (CMG) launched the second season of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" (in Vietnamese) in Vietnam. The series features quotes from ancient Chinese texts used by President Xi in his speeches and articles.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To mark Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit to Vietnam, China Media Group (CMG) launched the second season of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" (in Vietnamese) in Vietnam. The series features quotes from ancient Chinese texts used by President Xi in his speeches and articles.

Addressing the launching ceremony via video, CMG President Shen Haixiong said the program showcases the charm of Chinese culture, and expressed hope that the program would deepen mutual understanding and recognition between China and Vietnam.

Noting that both heads of state have called for strengthening experience exchanges on state governance, Shen said that CMG launched the series in Vietnam to share the wisdom and experience of President Xi's governance shown in the allusions.

Do Tien Sy, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Voice of Vietnam, said in a written speech that Vietnam and China share many similarities, and both sides want to build stable, friendly and cooperative relations.

The program airs on Vietnam's national television VTC, simultaneously launching on its new media platform VTC Now. VTC reaches people across the country and has a wide impact on the young audience in Vietnam.

In the meantime, opening a new round of cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese media, a brand-new news program was launched to promote mutual understanding. The program, whose name can be translated to "China and Vietnam Connection," is set to become the first international cooperation program broadcast on Vietnam's national television.

The new show will be broadcast in the Vietnamese language on prime time from Monday to Saturday on the VTC10 channel, covering news in China and information about China-Vietnam cooperation. A launching ceremony was held in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi.

Click here for more about 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping' (Season 2) launched in Vietnam https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-11/-Classics-Quoted-by-Xi-Jinping-Season-2-launched-in-Vietnam-1prSnfNp9ba/index.html

And New round of China-Vietnam media cooperation begins with new program https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-11/China-Vietnam-new-round-media-co-op-begins-with-new-program-1prRGmiKjw4/index.html

