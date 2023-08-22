CGTN America & CGTN UN: CMG launches Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping (Season 2) in Africa

Season II of the Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping has been unveiled in Africa. Launched on Sunday by China Media Group (CMG) at The Leonardo Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, it compiles President Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese classics in his speeches, articles, and remarks.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Season II of the Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping has been unveiled in Africa. Launched on Sunday by China Media Group (CMG) at The Leonardo Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, it compiles President Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese classics in his speeches, articles, and remarks.

In attendance at the event, which brought together prominent media personalities from China and Africa, were the President of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, and the CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), GrIgoire NDJAKA, and Ian Plaatjes, COO at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Among the notable dignitaries present were Dr. Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and Chen Xiaodong, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa.

The release of the videos comes a decade after President Xi, in a historic speech made in Tanzania, proposed the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith in fostering its relations with Africa.

The video series isn't just a compilation of President Xi's quotes. It's a summary of the unique spirit of Chinese civilization, and its significance for globalization in a new era.

The event showcased an array of new partnerships between CMG and leading African media firms. To this end, Shen and NDJAKA announced that CMG is in the process of joining AUB as a member. This, Shen and NDJAKA said, will see the launch of a new round of cooperation between Chinese and African media.

Click here for more about Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping (Season 2) Launched in Africa https://newsaf.cgtn.com/news/2023-08-21/CMG-launches-Classics-Quoted-by-Xi-Jinping-Season-2-in-Africa-1mrcDYW5qCI/index.html

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Shen Jing, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, shen.jing@cgtnamerica.com

SOURCE CGTN America