CGTN America & CGTN UN: CMG, media of Belt and Road partner countries launch new round of cooperation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation approaches, China Media Group (CMG) and media from participating countries launched a new phase of cooperation in Beijing on October 9.

During the ceremony, the Joint Initiative of CMG and Media of Belt and Road Partner Countries for Promoting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations was unveiled. The joint initiative reflects the media's commitment to being conveyors of universal values, protectors of the diversity of world civilizations, and leaders in fostering people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

This year commemorates the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The collaborative development of the BRI has transitioned from being a Chinese initiative to a global consensus, and it has now transformed into a significant international cooperation platform and a global public good, said CMG president Shen Haixiong.

He said that CMG actively engages as a participant, observer, and storyteller of the BRI, and has signed news service agreements with 682 media organizations in 151 countries,and established the world's first international film and television media alliance, using the "Silk Road" as a unifying link.

Following the inauguration of the broadcast exhibition event featuring CMG's premium programs for Belt and Road partner countries, over 30 programs are set to premiere in 34 languages on various TV and new media platforms across 52 BRI participating countries, starting this October.

