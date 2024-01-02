CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG President Extends New Year Greetings to Overseas Audiences

Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group, greeted international audiences in his New Year's message on Monday, reflecting on a year of sharing stories from China and the world.

Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group, greeted international audiences in his New Year's message on Monday, reflecting on a year of sharing stories from China and the world.

"In 2023, China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative ushered in its first decade of prosperity. Flowers bloomed along the way, and China and the world advanced hand in hand. China Media Group has actively promoted exchanges among diverse civilizations on this road to prosperity and recorded with lenses and pens countless beautiful and heart-touching stories in people's lives." said Shen.

He has also highlighted several CMG programs that promoted cultural exchanges in 2023. CMG's coverage of the Hangzhou Asian Games received 41.4 billion views, reaching a record high in the history of the Asian Games. CMG also collaborated with international counterparts, by signing cooperation documents and hosting media events.

"The world today is still not peaceful. It is in great need of peace, development, and cooperation to seek a win-win! We are pleased to see that more and more friends outside China are getting to understand, recognize and support China's ideas and propositions." said Shen.

Shen has praised the China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges event hosted by CMG during the APEC meeting in San Francisco last November. He said the guests of the "Enduring Friendship" event are devoted to bilateral friendship – among them a veteran of the Second World War U.S. Flying Tiger command.

CMG turned five years old in 2023 – the Group has established 191 overseas bureaus, covering 67 countries. Shen vowed that CMG would continue to produce quality shows in the coming Year of the Dragon.

"In this spirit of the dragon, China Media Group will bring more good stories about China and the world to our global audiences. Let's write down new chapters of modern human civilization and welcome the new spring together!" said Shen.

2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Shen says CMG is dedicated to building a world-class mainstream media organization.

