CGTN America & CGTN UN: CMG signs cooperation agreements with Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations, International Olympic Academy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China Media Group (CMG) has reached cooperation agreements with the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations (CCGAC) and the International Olympic Academy (IOA). CMG President Shen Haixiong signed memorandums with Stelios Virvidakis, head of the Greek board of directors in CCGAC, and the IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos in Athens, Greece, on Saturday.

Shen told Virvidakis that Greek mythology, Socrates, Plato and Aristotle are almost on everyone's lips in China. CMG is willing to work with the CCGCA to tell the stories of the cooperation between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, Shen added.

Virvidakis expressed hope that the CCGAC and CMG can deepen their cooperation in sharing information, collaborating to make programs and enhancing the innovation and application of technologies among other fronts.

In Shen's meeting with Kouvelos, Shen said CMG has recently reached new cooperation agreements with both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. He promised that CMG will present more top-notch sports and cultural programs with world-class technologies and creativity to attract more youngsters to the Olympic culture.

Kouvelos said the IOA, which has provided training sessions on Olympic culture to over 110,000 youngsters all over the world, has great prospects in cooperation with CMG, which has seen its international influence grow stronger year by year.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent his congratulations on the new partnership between CMG and the IOA via Alternate Minister for Sport Giannis Vroutsis. He expressed hope that the Olympic values can continue to thrive in China.

