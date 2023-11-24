CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Documentary Series on Chinese Modernization Unveiled

A documentary series on Chinese modernization produced by China Media Group (CMG) has recently been unveiled.

Consisting of five episodes, the documentary series depicts five major features of Chinese modernization. It shows both the Chinese officials' and ordinary people's thoughts and expectations about Chinese modernization and presents the realization of this shared dream through vivid stories.

As a key term defining China's journey to rejuvenation, Chinese modernization contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context. It is the modernization of a huge population, common prosperity for all, material and cultural-ethical advancement, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful development.

The international version of Chinese modernization documentary is being rolled out. "Snapshots of Modernization" is made up of twelve short videos. The first episode takes a look at the embroiders from the Yi ethnic group, who are prospering as their exquisite pieces have found a market far beyond the remote mountains of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

