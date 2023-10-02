CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Family Bonds Shine under Full Moon at 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala

Chinese people from around the world came together to pay homage to the moon as China Media Group hosted a Mid-Autumn Festival Gala on Friday, Sept. 29.

CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "Family Bonds Shine under Full Moon at 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala"

Chinese people from around the world came together to pay homage to the moon as China Media Group hosted a Mid-Autumn Festival Gala on Friday, Sept. 29.

The broadcast featured a variety of programs devoted to familial bonds, including one titled "Time of Childhood" that portrayed the simple experiences of youth.

Another, "Father," explored the universal bond that parents around the world share with their children. This year, netizens were invited to share a photo with their fathers and tag it with the hashtag "Bring my Dad to CMG's 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala."

Some of the photos were selected to appear on the gala's stage screen. The initiative has garnered nearly 10 million views.

This year's gala revolved around five literary elements – poetry, wine, the moon, water, and bamboo – which are the most common forms of cultural imagery in ancient Chinese poems.

In ancient Chinese history, poetry held the highest literary regard. Imagery, known as yixiang, served as an important artistic tool for conveying emotion.

Rather than directly expressing their feelings, most ancient poets wove emotions into tangible objects through artistic observation. For instance, wine in Chinese culture transcends being merely a beverage and often symbolizes gatherings and celebrations.

The moon is a recurring motif in Chinese literature and culture, embodying notions like reunion, change, the passage of time and nostalgia.

In the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the poet Zhang Jiuling wrote these lines to reflect on his deep homesickness: "As the bright moon shines over the sea, from far away you share this moment with me."

The gala took place in Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The main stage was set up in Yangtze River Park, at the point where the Jinsha River and Minjiang River converge to form the mighty Yangtze.

Yibin City, renowned as "The First City on the Yangtze River," boasts a rich history of city construction spanning over 2,200 years, more than 3,000 years of tea cultivation heritage, and a brewing tradition that stretches back more than 4,000 years.

