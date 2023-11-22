CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Global Action Initiative: Sustainable Economy

Our planet is in the throes of extreme temperatures, storms, and droughts. Our air is polluted, and our oceans are struggling. Millions of people in our most vulnerable communities have been forced to leave their homes. The UN says only together can we change the way we live and consume through a collective effort to achieve a sustainable economy and save our planet.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CGTN UN release "Global Action Initiative: Sustainable Economy"

What is a sustainable economy? It provides the highest degree of general well-being with the least use of resources and damage to Earth. It ensures long-term economic growth without hurting the environment. On our special program, we delved into these issues identifying key problems and solutions with guests from a wide spectrum of backgrounds.

We heard from Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UN Development Programme. He said investing in digital public infrastructure is one of the greatest drivers of progress and recovery from the multiple crises we face. David Cooper from the UN Convention on Biological Diversity underlined the importance of protecting our ecosystem to maintain a stable planet.

Leading environmentalist Peggy Liu explained how China is leading the world in renewable energy production, installing about as many solar panels and wind turbines as the rest of the world combined. She detailed China's growing reliance on renewable energy, its schedule on achieving carbon neutrality and the role of young people in achieving economic sustainability.

Former South African ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool and ex-U.S. diplomat Ertharin Cousin underscored the importance of tackling conflict and eradicating hunger while growing the global economy in ways that are green, sustainable, and not carbon dependent.

A panel of four experts also talked about the need for private & public investments, honoring international agreements, protecting our water & food, and tech innovation to bolster economic sustainability.

This program was followed by the documentary The Endless Harvest, which portrays how people in different parts of the world are embracing sustainable practices.

GAI 2023 Sustainable Economy special programs aired on November 19 from 4-6 pm eastern.

Click here to watch the full videos of GAI 2023 special program and documentary.

GAI Special Program https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNKboE-i0xo

GAI Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHiR4o2IaYg

