CGTN America & CGTN UN: Mid-Autumn Festival: Xi Jinping's nostalgia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falling on Friday, the Mid-Autumn Festival has been observed by people of Chinese origin for thousands of years and has entrusted the Chinese people with their deepest nostalgia for home and their deepest attachment to their country since ancient times.

Reflecting his deep affection for the country and the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping has talked about nostalgia on many occasions.

From Fuping and Liangjiahe in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Zhengding in north China's Hebei Province, to Fujian Province, Zhejiang Province, Shanghai and Beijing, Xi regards these places where he has worked as his "hometowns."

"My job is to serve the people. It is very tiring, but also very fulfilling," Xi said, though knowing that governing such a huge country requires a strong sense of responsibility and hard work.

