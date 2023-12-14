CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Peng Liyuan Visits Vietnamese Women's Museum and Vietnam National University, Hanoi

On Tuesday, December 12, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi with Ngo Thi Man, wife of Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. They had a tea chat at the museum.

On Tuesday, December 12, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi with Ngo Thi Man, wife of Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. They had a tea chat at the museum.

Peng highly praised the outstanding qualities of Vietnamese women, emphasizing their diligence, bravery, and resilience after she listened to an introduction about Vietnamese women's marriage customs at an exhibition featuring Vietnamese women's folk customs.

During the tea chat, Peng said China adheres to gender equality and places high importance on safeguarding women's rights.

She acknowledged that Vietnam has many good experiences and practices in elevating women's status and protecting their rights.

Noting that China and Vietnam share similar cultures and mutual understanding, Peng said she hopes for close people-to-people exchanges between the two countries to create more chapters of friendship and goodwill.

On Wednesday, December 13, Peng Liyuan visited Vietnam National University, Hanoi with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong's wife Phan Thi Thanh Tam.

Peng received a warm welcome from Tam at the university. Student representatives held flowers and waved both Chinese and Vietnamese national flags to greet her.

After receiving a briefing on the school's establishment, operation, and international exchanges, Peng expressed her hope for further strengthening educational exchange cooperation, and said she welcomes more Vietnamese youth to study in China to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

At the cultural center on the campus, Peng and Tam cordially interacted with Vietnamese students learning Chinese. The students organized a small talent show to demonstrate their language abilities.

Peng gave a thumbs-up for their proficiency in Chinese and diverse talents, saying that language serves as a bridge for communication.

She encouraged the youngsters to study Chinese diligently, gain a better understanding of China, become ambassadors for promoting China-Vietnam ties, and ensure the China-Vietnam friendship passed on from generation to generation.

