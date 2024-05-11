CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Peng Liyuan's European journey bridges cultures

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, concluded her visit to Hungary alongside Xi on Friday, marking the end of their six-day tour in Europe. Throughout their journey, Peng engaged in a series of cultural exchanges and diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering mutual understanding between China and the countries they visited.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, concluded her visit to Hungary alongside Xi on Friday, marking the end of their six-day tour in Europe. Throughout their journey, Peng engaged in a series of cultural exchanges and diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering mutual understanding between China and the countries they visited.

During her stay in Hungary, Peng Liyuan explored various cultural landmarks, including Buda Castle, and a Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest.

She expressed hope that the students would work hard to learn the Chinese language and Chinese culture, have the opportunity to visit or study in China, and actively contribute to the inheritance and promotion of the China-Hungary friendship.

In France, Peng visited the Orsay Museum with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, where they admired the "Paris 1874 Inventing Impressionism" exhibition and the museum's masterpiece oil paintings.

Peng hoped that artists of the two countries would strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and inspire each other to create more exquisite works of art.

During her journey in Serbia, Peng Liyuan toured the National Museum of Serbia with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Peng emphasized that museums serve not only as windows for preserving and displaying cultural relics but also as halls for promoting civilization. She also expressed hope for enhanced cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Serbia to build bridges for dialogue between civilizations.

