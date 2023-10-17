CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: Premiere of "A Road to Prosperity" and BRI Film & TV Cooperation Achievements Unveiled

The world premiere of the multilingual "A Road to Prosperity," a documentary marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was held on Monday, on the occasion of the upcoming third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "Premiere of "A Road to Prosperity" and BRI Film & TV Cooperation Achievements Unveiled"

The world premiere of the multilingual "A Road to Prosperity," a documentary marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was held on Monday, on the occasion of the upcoming third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"The launch of this multilingual documentary is a hope to, once again, share with the world the story of the prosperous road, the story from 'me' to 'us,' and from 'China' to the world," said Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group (CMG).

The large-scale documentary is the first to systematically review the historical background, the implications, and the development of the joint construction of the BRI. It also demonstrates the fruitful results achieved over the past decade and the joint efforts of all parties, according to CMG.

Meanwhile, the Belt and Road international film and television cooperation achievements were unveiled at a conference in Beijing on Monday.

"CMG has actively built high-quality partnerships and pushed forward in-depth cooperation with media around the globe," said Hu Jinjun, Vice President of CMG.

At the event, the documentary series, "China Through the Lenses," made its global debut. Co-produced by the Belt and Road media community, the series tells China's development stories from different angles of 14 international directors. The series will air on CMG channels and various multimedia platforms.

A short-video exhibition was launched to showcase diverse stories filmed by young people from Generation Z selected from the International Youth Visual Media Festival. The festival received over 300 films from seven countries including China, U.S., Italy, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Cote d'Ivoire.

