Sunday is Father's Day, when people express gratitude to their fathers or recall treasured memories of time shared together.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunday is Father's Day, when people express gratitude to their fathers or recall treasured memories of time shared together.

The words and deeds of Xi Jinping's father, Xi Zhongxun, run deep in the Chinese president's outlook on life, work and philosophy, prompting him to solemnly honor his duties to the nation and the people. From rural beginnings to leadership roles, Xi Jinping has consistently prioritized the people's aspirations for a better life as his guiding ethos.

Click here to watch https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-06-16/Dedication-to-public-service-Father-s-influence-on-Xi-Jinping-1utqUITiz5u/p.html

This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Summer Pan, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America