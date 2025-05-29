CGTN AMERICA: China-CELAC Forum, Fourth Ministerial Meeting

As the global economy grapples with persistent headwinds and the impact of President Trump's trade war, the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum in Beijing emerged as a key moment reinforcing a collective commitment to global trade and multilateralism.

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases a talk show to highlight the partnership between China and the community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

At the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote address pledging approximately $9 billion in credit to support development in Latin American and Caribbean nations. The funds are aimed at bolstering infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, central pillars of China's broader engagement with the region.

What will this mean for development and investment in Latin America and the Caribbean? We posed that question to a group of distinguished voices: a former ambassador, a former World Bank president, a professor, and a regional analyst with expertise in China-Latin America relations.

Jorge Heine, former Chilean ambassador to China, noted that trade between China and Latin America has doubled over the past decade. "The region urgently needs development, infrastructure, and green energy — areas where China is stepping in," he said. Heine cautioned against unraveling the current global trade system, emphasizing that the future of the Global South depends on a stable multilateral framework.

Otaviano Canuto, former President of the World Bank, welcomed President Xi's pledge, describing it as "good news" for Latin America. He highlighted the strengthening relationship between China and Brazil, where bilateral trade now includes minerals, agricultural products, manufactured goods, and electronics.

Professor John Gong underlined the strategic importance of China-CELAC unity. "The forum's outcome is about negotiating from a position of strength," he said.

Analyst Benjamin Creutzfeldt emphasized China's growing influence in the region, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He cited Colombia as the latest nation to benefit from deepening ties with China, noting that "the BRI has evolved into a powerful tool for regional integration — Colombia's participation is a promising development."

The program underscored the increasingly positive impact of China's partnerships across Latin America and the Caribbean — and highlighted the value of a global order grounded in stability, cooperation, and mutual respect.

Watch the full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UB0rJkiPRZM

