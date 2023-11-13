CGTN AMERICA: China Media Group Signs MOUs with NHL and USTA to Promote Sports Cooperation

China Media Group (CMG) announces a comprehensive cooperation agreement with the U.S. National Hockey League (NHL) and the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to San Francisco to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The agreements cover media rights, technology innovation and sports exchanges.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "China Media Group Signs MOUs with NHL and USTA to Promote Sports Cooperation".

China Media Group (CMG) announces a comprehensive cooperation agreement with the U.S. National Hockey League (NHL) and the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to San Francisco to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The agreements cover media rights, technology innovation and sports exchanges.

CMG President Shen Haixiong signed Memorandums of Understanding with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and USTA CEO Lew Sherr, respectively, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

"Winter is approaching the Northern Hemisphere, and winter sports are starting to heat up. Although the winter is cold, a variety of winter sports brings people together and makes them feel exciting and warm," Shen Haixiong said at his meeting with Bettman.

China now has more than 300 million people engaged in winter sports after Beijing hosted the 2022 Winter Olympic Games – making Beijing the world's first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The historic Winter Games helped make ice hockey a household name in China. Both CMG and the NHL see broad prospects for cooperation.

Shen said he hopes that the two sides will deepen their ties with cutting-edge broadcast technology and integrated media coverage. Together they can make ice hockey a new bond in China-U.S. sports and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

Bettman said he greatly appreciated CMG's support. CMG broadcasts have enhanced the popularity of the NHL games in China, he said. He expressed hope that the two sides will increase their long-term cooperation, expand joint broadcast platforms, while hosting ice hockey activities for Chinese fans.

CMG and USTA also agreed to strengthen media rights cooperation, to co-host tennis matches, and promote the sport for young people in China. Both sides said their all-round cooperation reflects the wide popularity of tennis in China and the United States.

The NHL was founded in 1917 and currently has 32 teams. It is considered to be the top professional ice hockey league in the world. Founded in 1881, the USTA has sponsored countless tennis matches at all levels in the U.S., including the U.S. Open – one of the world's four Grand Slam tennis championships.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Du Rui, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com

SOURCE CGTN America