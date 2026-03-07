CGTN America Explores China's Two Sessions in "Policy Time" Special

CGTN America launched a half-hour special show titled "Policy Time", focusing on key themes from China's annual Two Sessions. The program covered topics of global interest, including China's high-quality economic growth, technological innovation and green energy, China–U.S. relations, and opportunities for the Global South.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America launched a half-hour special show titled "Policy Time", focusing on key themes from China's annual Two Sessions. The program covered topics of global interest, including China's high-quality economic growth, technological innovation and green energy, China–U.S. relations, and opportunities for the Global South.

On China's economic outlook, Chas Freeman, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense who served as the principal interpreter for then-President Richard Nixon's ice-breaking trip to China in 1972, said China's stability makes it a safe haven for global investors. Jeff Moon, former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative, described China's new growth target as realistic and reflective of a focus on high-quality development. Sourabh Gupta, Senior Asia-Pacific Policy Specialist at the Institute for China-America Studies, noted that China's evolving growth model reduces reliance on government subsidies while strengthening market-driven resilience.

The program also examined China–U.S. dynamics. Sean Stein, President of the U.S.–China Business Council, reflected on China's rise in high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing, with products now widely found across Europe and Southeast Asia. Sean Randolph, Senior Director at the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, said interactions between China's and the U.S.'s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems could shape global economic trends.

Through the lens of the Global Governance Initiative, a Chinese government-led framework promoting sustainable development and multilateral cooperation, the program examined how countries in the Global South are benefiting from China's growth. Laura Chinchilla, former President of Costa Rica, said China has become Costa Rica's second-largest trading partner, supporting trade expansion and economic diversification. Brazilian Congressman Fausto Pinato noted that China's strong leadership under President Xi Jinping gained it global respect; he added that China's experience can help Latin America and Africa reduce economic dependence and pursue sustainable development. Sunday Dare, Special Advisor to Nigeria's President, noted that Nigeria has gained from China's investments in the economy, agriculture, and cultural exchange, illustrating the tangible benefits of engagement under the cooperation.

On technology and green energy, Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, said innovation in AI and robotics will drive long-term growth and job creation. Lisa Sachs, Director of the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment, Rachel Glennerster, President of the Center for Global Development, and David Hayes, Professor of Practice at Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability, all emphasized China's leadership in clean energy and its impact on the global transition.

