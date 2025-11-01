CGTN America Partners with TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 to Spotlight Global AI Cooperation

TechCrunch's Disrupt 2025, one of the world's leading technology and startup conferences, was held from October 27 to 29 at the Moscone West Convention Center. This year, CGTN America participated as an official partner, marking a milestone in strengthening the network's engagement with the global innovation ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, CGTN's brand and website (CGTN.com) were featured across TechCrunch's official event platforms, highlighting the network's role in expanding China's presence in international technology dialogue and promoting cross-border cooperation in innovation. During the conference, CGTN America hosted a roundtable discussions under the banner "China's Role in Global AI Cooperation." The sessions explored collaboration between China, the United States, and the Global South in artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green technology, emphasizing shared opportunities for inclusive, safe, and sustainable technological development.

Rui Ma, Founder of Tech Buzz China, praised China's leadership in digital transformation, noting that "China has shown that with strong governance and long-term planning, you can move fast at scale. The way digital public services are built into everyday life is a model many developing countries look to."

Rebecca Fannin, Founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures, highlighted China's speed in turning innovation into practical application across AI, green tech, and digital infrastructure, calling it "something the world can learn from." She also underscored the value of constructive U.S.–China collaboration, stating, "Despite competition, there's still a strong foundation for cooperation in areas like climate tech and AI ethics. When the two largest innovation ecosystems find common ground, it benefits the entire world."

Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), emphasized China's partnerships with developing economies, observing that "China's cooperation with the Global South through digital infrastructure and technology sharing is helping to narrow the global technology divide."

Through its partnership with TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, CGTN America reinforced China's role in advancing global AI cooperation, fostering dialogue across borders, and promoting a shared vision for responsible and inclusive technological progress.

