CGTN America presents 2025 Two Sessions special on innovation in China

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America's Global Business program presents a special feature on China's Two Sessions, with a focus on new economic policies and the country's drive for technological innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence sector. The show offers a comprehensive look at how China's policies and innovations are shaping its future and impacting global development.

The special focused on China's AI revolution and its importance during the two sessions, with a nod to innovation and productivity in China. To highlight this renewed focus on AI, China is launching a new "Sci-Tech Board" in its bond market, aimed at promoting the issuance of sci-tech innovation bonds by financial institutions, tech firms, and private equity investment institutions. These measures are expected to enhance financial support for technological advances, contributing to China's broader innovation-driven growth strategy.

CGTN's Silicon Valley reporter Mark Niu explores the global AI race, with insights from experts like Ahmed Banafa, who notes Europe's lag due to early regulations, and David Bray, who highlights China's adaptability despite trade restrictions, while Esteban Kolsky challenges U.S. dominance in AI talent, pointing to Israel, China, and Nigeria.

Mexico reporter Alasdair Baverstock examines AI's integration into Latin America's economy. While AI is projected to significantly contribute to the region's GDP by 2030, analyst Luis Rossano notes the lack of ecosystems for large-scale AI growth. Yumari founder Andres Diaz sees China's AI advancements as a model, suggesting talent training and technology transfer could help Latin America develop its AI capabilities and narrow the technological gap with developed countries. This approach could empower the Global South to build sustainable digital economies and foster greater global equity in technological access.

Rebecca Fannin, Founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures, highlights China's rapid AI progress, driven by government support, a strong talent base, and a focus on "new quality productive forces." She emphasizes China's competitive edge against U.S. firms like OpenAI and notes the affordability of Chinese AI technology, making it accessible to the Global South and contributing to global economic growth.

This special program underscores China's commitment to innovation and its growing influence on the global stage, particularly in AI and economic policy.

