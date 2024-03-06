CGTN America releases street opinion production "China Views" on China's burgeoning technological landscape

In a groundbreaking exploration of cross-cultural sentiments, CGTN America dove into the heart of American curiosity about China's burgeoning technological landscape. This latest installment of the "China Views" series shines a spotlight on the buzzword capturing global attention: "New Quality Productive Forces."

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking exploration of cross-cultural sentiments, CGTN America dove into the heart of American curiosity about China's burgeoning technological landscape. This latest installment of the "China Views" series shines a spotlight on the buzzword capturing global attention: "New Quality Productive Forces."

From advancements in electric vehicles to the transformative powers of artificial intelligence and renewable energy, China's commitment to pioneering new productive forces is making waves worldwide. This initiative is not just about technological advancement but represents a holistic approach to innovation, emphasizing quality, efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint.

Our journey took us across the United States, engaging with people from cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York City, and more.

Names like Lenovo, Huawei, MG, TCL, and more are becoming household staples, reflecting a growing trust and appreciation for the quality and innovation that Chinese technology brings to the table, according to the people we spoke with.

Platforms like AliExpress, Shein, and Temu not only introduce American consumers to affordable goods directly from China but have also played a pivotal role in familiarizing them with Chinese brands.

People also weighed in on their desire for a collaborative future where China and the U.S. can jointly address global challenges through sustainable solutions.

As we explore the relationship between technology and sustainability, the question arises: What sectors will China's "New Quality Productive Forces" impact next?

Click here for more about "China Views" on China's burgeoning technological landscape

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2024-03-06/China-Views-U-S-public-speak-about-China-s-growing-tech-landscape-1rJV5WIL5tu/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Xia Hui, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected], CGTN America

SOURCE CGTN America