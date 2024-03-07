CGTN America releases Two Sessions China Economic Television Forum "Policy Time-Road to Prosperity"

China's unveiling of the "government work report" comes during the Two Sessions, which covers the CPPCC and the NPC's meetings. The program provides a timely and in-depth interpretation of China's latest economic policies in a systematic and focused manner.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The government work report is one of the most anticipated documents of China's political season.

Some of the highlights of the special program include a look at the high-quality economic growth in China, China's technological innovations, China's green and sustainable development, the improvement of Sino-U.S. relations, and the establishment of a multilateral world order between China and the Global South.

"Policy Time: Road to Prosperity" features some of the world's renowned experts on China who spoke about the two sessions and the importance of the country's push for innovation, investment, economic growth, multilateralism and trade.

Click here to view "Policy Time: Road to Prosperity":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXr5LBYqGSs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Washington, D.C. (March 6, 2024)

Media Contact

Xia Hui, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America