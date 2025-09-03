CGTN America: Remembering: Safeguarding Peace highlights China's anti-fascist role

To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, CGTN America premiered a 60-minute documentary Remembering: Safeguarding Peace. The program introduces North American audiences to China's immense sacrifices and contributions in World War II, often overlooked in Western narratives.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, CGTN America premiered a 60-minute documentary Remembering: Safeguarding Peace. The program introduces North American audiences to China's immense sacrifices and contributions in World War II, often overlooked in Western narratives.

Through survivor testimony, expert interviews, and archival footage, the film highlights three themes: preserving historical truth, fostering cross-national friendship, and reinforcing peace as a shared global responsibility.

Michael Berry, Director of the Center for Chinese Studies at UCLA, highlighted the photographs of the Nanjing Massacre as vital evidence against denialism, noting their importance in the face of decades of denial by Japanese public figures.

Peter Kuznik, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, challenged the U.S. narrative of the atomic bombings, saying the decision reflected hegemonic logic and early Cold War politics rather than military necessity.

Blanca Montejo, Deputy Chief of the UN General Assembly Affairs Office, recalled the drafting of the UN Charter and stressed its enduring call to resolve disputes peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue.

Nell Calloway, granddaughter of Flying Tigers commander General Claire Chennault, reflected on her family's role in aiding China and emphasized that peace is not owed but must be continually sustained through responsibility and effort.

The film also features Auschwitz survivors Esther Senot and Naftali Furst, who urged younger generations to remember the Holocaust, reject denialism, and embrace equality and peace.

Remembering: Safeguarding Peace offers a timely reminder: history is not only about memory, but sustaining peace for generations to come.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNejkqT8w1g

