C.H. Hanson® Introduces an Innovative Solution for Marking Tools

C.H. Hanson's versatile Wooden Lumber Crayon Holder with Cap Sharpener helps extend the life of lumber crayons by protecting them from frustrating breakage and utilizing their full working length. Post this

This job site essential features a knurled collar that securely holds C.H. Hanson lumber crayons and can also accommodate both round and hexagon chalk. The holder is made from quality hardwood and allows for a secure grip, and better control than just gripping a crayon. You will be able to apply more pressure when marking cuts and layouts on rough surfaces.

The holder includes an easy to remove cap that doubles as a sharpener and a lanyard to keep it always in reach permitting fast access and sharpening when needed.

The 2-in-1 Wooden Lumber Crayon Holder with Cap Sharpener is manufactured in Taiwan to exacting standards for outstanding durability and long-term performance. Trusted by construction professionals, craftsmen and carpenters, the crayon holder is built to withstand the stresses of rigorous work environments. Its practical design makes it a dependable tool for marking on various surfaces from lumber to metal and more.

Specifications:

Holder Size: 4-1/2"





Holds a 1/2" Hexagon and up to 4-1/2" long crayon





Manually adjust the amount of crayon that is exposed, which helps prevent splintering or breaking





Product offerings: Purchase in bulk or attractive peg hook retail card

Headquartered in the Greater Chicago area since 1886, C.H. Hanson is recognized as an innovator of products and merchandising methods. The company has been a family-run company for five generations and is one of the nation's oldest manufacturers of marking and identification, chalk, cutting, layout, safety, and other non-powered hand tool products for the industrial, construction, safety, and hardware/DIY consumer markets.

The company's family of exceptional brands includes Superior Tool® and Palmgren®. Wherever possible, C.H. Hanson embraces and manufactures products in the U.S. when they can compete and win in the global marketplace. www.chhanson.com

