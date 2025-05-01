CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Appoints Collier Douglas Long as New Chief Executive Officer

New Appointment Signals Strategic Focus on Growth and Excellence in Patient Care.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, proudly announces the appointment of Collier Douglas "Doug" Long as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2025. A seasoned healthcare executive, Mr. Long brings with him a proven record of operational excellence, strategic leadership, and transformative growth across leading healthcare institutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug Long to lead CHA Hollywood Presbyterian into its next chapter of growth and patient-centered care," said Paul Kim, CEO of CHA Health Systems. "His leadership history speaks volumes about his ability to drive operational improvements while maintaining focus on quality patient care aligns perfectly with our mission and vision for the future."

Most recently, Long served as President of Dameron Hospital, following his tenure as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Adventist Health. There, he helped transition the organization to a shared services model, leading enterprise-wide business development, strategy implementation, and major system integration efforts. He also oversaw the enterprise project management office, quality improvement initiatives, data and analytics, and biomedical engineering across the network.

Before joining Adventist Health, Mr. Long spent several years with HCA Healthcare, including six years as President and CEO of West Hills Hospital & Medical Center. During his leadership, he spearheaded major advancements in emergency services and quality of care, introduced a successful robotic surgery program, and executed a five-year strategic plan that resulted in significant revenue growth. Earlier in his career, he held key leadership roles at Riverside Community Hospital and Sunrise Hospital & Sunrise Children's Hospital, where he consistently delivered operational improvements and enhanced community-focused healthcare initiatives.

"I am honored to join CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, an organization with a rich legacy and a strong commitment to compassionate care," said Long. "Together with the talented physicians, nurses, and staff, I look forward to building on its commitment to providing high-quality care and strengthening our position as a leading provider of healthcare services in Los Angeles."

Mr. Long holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Stanislaus, and a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Union College. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he is an active community leader and has served on several boards, including the Hospital Association of Southern California, United Hospital Association, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area's diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions, and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com.

