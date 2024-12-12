CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Is Rated Best in Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report

Los Angeles Hospital Rated High Performing in Maternity Care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of U.S. News Best Maternity Care Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Out of 817 hospitals evaluated across the United States, only half have been recognized as Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in 2025.

"Our maternity services providers and staff are dedicated to elevating and expanding our range of care for those families that deliver at our hospital. This recognition proves we are committed to our patients and speaks to the hard work being done by everyone here at CHA HPMC. We uphold exceptional standards for our Maternity Services and aim to provide the best and safest care for our expectant families," said Jamie Yoo, CEO of CHA HPMC.

CHA HPMC was evaluated in seven separate categories, including severe unexpected newborn complication rates, birthing-friendly practices, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, and others related to maternity care. As a result of the evaluations, U.S. News & World Report determined that CHA HPMC is among the best hospitals for maternity care in the country. This ranking marks the seventh "high-performing" rating for CHA HPMC this year alone. Specialties ranked "high-performing" include Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

As a comprehensive women's care center, CHA HPMC has allocated many assets toward the betterment of women's care in the Los Angeles community. Deciding which hospital to deliver a baby is an important life decision and CHA HPMC is proud to be one of the top hospitals in the region, delivering more than 3000 babies a year.

"Our patients trust us to guide them through one of life's biggest moments and that is an incredible honor in itself. The opportunity to be recognized for this on a national scale proves that we are here for our community in all of life's moments, big and small," said Borah Kim, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at CHA HPMC.

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area's diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions, and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Media Contact

Roman Contreras, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, 323.913.4562, [email protected], https://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com/

SOURCE CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center