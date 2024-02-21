CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Ranked No. 2 in California for Coronary Intervention by Healthgrades for Two Years in a Row

Hospital recognized as one of the top in the state for consistently providing the best cardiac care by Healthgrades.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, has been ranked as the second-best hospital in California for coronary interventional procedures for two consecutive years, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. This achievement reflects CHA HPMC's commitment to delivering the best care possible and distinguishes the organization as one of California's leading hospitals for Coronary Intervention.

"We are honored to achieve this recognition, a true reflection of the unwavering commitment of our accomplished and caring healthcare team," said Rohit Varma, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at CHA HPMC. "At CHA HPMC, the well-being and safety of our patients stand as our foremost priority, and this recognition emphasizes our dedication to delivering exceptional and safe healthcare."

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on what matters most–patient outcomes–to determine the top-performing hospitals for specialty care in each of the 32 states assessed. To determine this year's rankings, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the years 2020 through 2022 for this analysis.

"I am incredibly proud of the team at CHA HPMC, winning second place in California and one of the top programs for heart artery intervention during acute heart attack in the country," said Myunghae Choi, MD, the Medical Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory until 2022. "We strived for the best possible heart care with compassion and dedication to build the strongest program for our community."

Healthgrades' 2024 analysis revealed that patients who seek care at a hospital with rankings in their condition or procedure have a better chance of a good outcome than if they were treated at a facility that is not among the top 5 in California. This widening performance gap highlights the importance of selecting a top-rated program. In fact, from 2020 to 2022, patients treated at hospitals that received a state ranking for Coronary Intervention had, on average, a 48% lower risk of dying than if they were treated at hospitals that were not state ranked for Coronary Intervention.*

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For more information, see the complete 2024 Specialty State Rankings Methodology.

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area's diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information about CHA HPMC, visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com.

Media Contact

Injung Bae, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, 323.913.4535, [email protected], https://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center