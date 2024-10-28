Chace Crawford Partners with Jiant Hard Tea as Chief Creative Officer -- Unveils 'Geriatric Elder Millennial' Campaign

"For me, Jiant is the ultimate beverage. It's incredibly easy to drink, and honestly, nothing else even comes close," says Chace Crawford Post this

Crawford's journey with Jiant started when he first discovered the brand at his local grocery store. Captivated by its quality and refreshing taste, he introduced Jiant to friends and made it a staple on the golf course. "For me, Jiant is the ultimate beverage. It's incredibly easy to drink, and honestly, nothing else even comes close", Crawford shared. After learning the company was based in Los Angeles, he knew he had to get involved. A meeting over a few Jiants with Co-founders Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch solidified the natural partnership.

"Chace is the perfect partner for Jiant. If you watch The Boys or spend a day with him, you realize he's downright hilarious. We've always wanted to infuse humor into the brand," said Aaron Telch, Co-founder of Jiant. "As our tagline 'Spelled Wrong. Tastes Right.' embodies, we're fully committed to delivering a seriously good product, while having fun with the brand. Chace brings the charisma and creativity to do just that."

"In an industry saturated with empty celebrity endorsements, we sought a genuine partner invested in sharing our brand. Chace's authentic enthusiasm for Jiant, combined with his energy and imagination, makes him the ideal fit, and we're excited to have him on this journey with us," said Larry Haertel Jr., Co-founder of Jiant.

As Chief Creative Officer, Crawford will play a key role in product development, marketing strategies, and brand expansion, infusing Jiant's mission of delivering exceptional beverages nationwide with fresh creativity and a touch of celebrity. Fans can look forward to seeing him prominently featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, social media content, and Jiant events, especially in Los Angeles.

This partnership follows a landmark year for Jiant, which has seen explosive growth in its line of hard teas. Supported by a strong network of distributors and expanding national and regional retail partnership, Jiant has firmly established itself as the leading independently-owned hard tea brand in California and beyond. The collaboration with Chace Crawford is expected to amplify the brand's market reach, positioning Jiant to become a household name and a formidable player in the beverage sector.

About Jiant

Founded in 2019 by college friends Larry Haertel Jr. and Aaron Telch, Jiant is proudly based in Los Angeles. Made from fresh-brewed tea and real fruit, Jiant Hard Tea offers a crisp, refreshing kick in every can. Whether someone is a hard tea enthusiast or new to the category, Jiant provides an authentic iced tea experience that blends nostalgia with modern appeal. With 7% ABV, Jiant delivers a punch while remaining smooth and effortlessly drinkable.

Jiant is committed to sustainably sourced ingredients and transparency—everything in the can is on the can. As a climate-neutral brand, Jiant is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and crafting planet-friendly beverages that taste great. For the latest updates, visit drinkjiant.com and follow @drinkjiant on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant, 1 (424) 571-3573, drinkjiant.com

