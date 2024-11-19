Chafed & Cranky Coffee Co. Puts An End to Bad Coffee For Weekend Warriors With the Launch of Its Exclusive Premium Roasts

"Chafed & Cranky recognizes caffeine's role as a survival mechanism for adult athletes, and makes a great gift for a runner, biker, or triathlete." said Simpson. Post this

The eight coffee selections, like the best-selling medium roast Pace Yourself, are for bikers who have "coffee rides," runners who drink coffee before they leave the house and many who like to reward a workout with a well-earned cup of coffee. Each selection is carefully curated to cater to different preferences, from bold and intense flavors to smooth and mellow profiles, and includes certified USDA Organic and Fair Trade options, single-origins and blends.

"My life goals are to project confidence while wearing spandex and to enjoy the best cup of coffee ever!" said Simpson. "As a fellow weekend warrior, I've had enough of subpar roasts that cause cranky mornings when the moon is still out and we're about to embark on a bike ride, run or workout. Chafed & Cranky recognizes caffeine's role as a survival mechanism for adult athletes, and makes a great gift for a runner, biker, or triathlete."

Whether having the time of your life or nursing a cramp and muttering profanities at everyone passing you on the course, Simpson encourages everyone to get out there and know Chafed & Cranky Coffee is waiting for you. Things could be worse, like having to drink bad coffee again.

Chafed & Cranky Coffee Co. delivers its blends right to the doorsteps of athletes and coffee fanatics, and is available in a growing range of run and bike stores. For more information and to explore the full range of products, visit chafedandcranky.com.

About Chafed & Cranky Coffee Co.:

Chafed & Cranky is a coffee and lifestyle brand aimed at weekend warriors who are forced to combine athletic ambition with adulting—and need great coffee to survive both! Follow them on Instagram @chafedandcranky.

Media Contact

Alex Ota, ChicExecs Btand Strategy, 949-292-0186, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Chafed & Cranky Coffee Co.