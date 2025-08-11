Chaffey College Begins Fall Semester With Highest Enrollment in College History

"We are excited for what the new academic year will bring, and pleased to see more and more students choosing Chaffey College to build their futures," said Chaffey College President/Superintendent Henry D. Shannon. Post this

"We are excited for what the new academic year will bring, and pleased to see more and more students choosing Chaffey College to build their futures," Shannon said. "Here, students can get the skills they need to transfer or start careers, with minimal cost. We are proud to offer this service to the Inland Empire."

Students can choose from 11 new courses, such as "Map Interpretation and Analysis" in geography, "Essential Car Care" in automotive technology and "Navigating the U.S. Healthcare System" in public health. New faculty members will be taking on a variety of courses such as ethnic studies, computer information systems, English as a Second Language and vocational nursing, among other subjects.

The college also introduced a journalism degree program at the California Institution for Men, making Chaffey one of the first California community colleges to bring a journalism-specific program to a California state prison.

Nursing students at the Chino campus were the first to start learning in the campus' new $34.5-million Chino Instructional Building, a 35,000-square-foot project that was completed in May and funded by taxpayers under Measure P.

Construction crews continue to work on several other pending projects such as the Chaffey Library Learning Commons and the Michael Alexander Campus Center, slated for completion in November and March, respectively.

