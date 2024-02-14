Chaffin Luhana Bolsters Team with Promotions and New Leadership Roles, Marking Milestone Growth

Chaffin Luhana LLP announces the well-deserved promotions of Steven Cohn to Partner and Kendra Goldhirsch to Of Counsel, alongside the addition of Charles Hughes as Chief Operating Officer and Beth Wilkins as Of Counsel. These strategic moves reflect the firm's dedication to growth, legal excellence, and continued advocacy for plaintiffs.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a dedicated plaintiffs-only law firm, is excited to announce the well-deserved promotions of two of its esteemed attorneys, Steven Cohn and Kendra Goldhirsch. The firm is also excited to welcome a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Charles Hughes, and Of Counsel, Beth Wilkins.

Effective January 1, 2024, Steven Cohn was promoted to Partner at Chaffin Luhana, a testament to his dedication and significant achievements in product liability and complex personal injury litigation. Mr. Cohn is an asset in developing legal theories to strategically litigate cases for the firm's clients. He has litigated a wide range of lawsuits against numerous manufacturers and other negligent parties, with numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries. "Steve's extensive experience as a former NYC prosecutor, an attorney and a member of our team is extremely valuable to his colleagues and certainly to our clients," Founding Partner, Eric Chaffin said. "We are very excited to welcome Steve to the partnership and look forward to his continued impact for our clients in important national litigation."

Kendra Goldhirsch has been promoted to Of Counsel, a position that reflects her diligent management of various aspects of high-stakes mass tort litigations. This past year, she was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the federal Hair Relaxer Sales and Products MDL.

The promotion to Of Counsel recognizes Ms. Goldhirsch's contributions to the firm and the clients it represents while signaling her ongoing relationship as a key member of the team.

"Kendra's promotion is a reflection of her extraordinary efforts and steadfast dedication," said Founding Partner, Roopal Luhana. "Her extensive experience shines through in her meticulous handling of every case, always prioritizing our clients' needs and rights. Kendra's ability to manage complex challenges with professionalism and empathy sets her apart. I'm absolutely delighted about her well-deserved promotion, as it acknowledges her invaluable commitment to our clients and the significant impact she has made in their lives."

Chaffin Luhana is also excited to welcome a new Chief Operating Officer, Charles Hughes, to the team. With over 25 years of experience leading operations and service teams within small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, he will bring to the firm his innovative, forward-thinking approach to increasing effectiveness while enhancing the client experience and team culture. Mr. Hughes will help free-up Managing Partner Eric Chaffin from many of the daily responsibilities he has handled in operating the firm. "We have operated on EOS for several years and have built a strong infrastructure and platform for growth going forward. We are excited to welcome Charles and his business acumen to help our team and firm grow even more while maintaining our strong culture and ethos."

Beth Wilkins brings over 15 years of expertise in advocating for plaintiffs' rights in personal injury and mass tort cases, including her role on the Plaintiffs Steering Committee in the Zostavax shingles vaccine litigation. At Chaffin Luhana, Beth will support the firm's mission to fiercely defend the rights of injured victims and has already made herself an integral part of the firm's Uber sexual assault litigation team.

These changes signify a pivotal phase in the firm's ongoing growth and dedication to Doing Good by Doing Right™. With the strategic expansion of the leadership team, Chaffin Luhana plans to broaden its impact and increase its capacity to support and advocate for survivors, ultimately strengthening its services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

About Chaffin Luhana:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. The firm has been appointed by federal and state courts to important national litigations including the 3T Heater-Cooler Litigation, the Transvaginal Mesh Litigation, the Yaz Birth Control Litigation, and the Denture Cream Zinc Poisoning Litigation, the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, the Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, the Camp LeJeune Water Litigation, the Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, and the Uber Technologies, Inc., Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.chaffinluhana.com/.

Media Contact

Dan Reo, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 8884801123, [email protected], https://www.chaffinluhana.com/

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP