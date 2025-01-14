Chaffin Luhana Commemorates 15 Years of Doing Good by Doing Right™

Chaffin Luhana LLP celebrates 15 years of service as a plaintiffs-only injury law firm. Founded by Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm remains committed to "Doing Good by Doing Right™" for clients and communities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2010 with just four team members, Chaffin Luhana has grown to a team of more than 100 that includes 19 attorneys, paralegals, and various support professionals across offices in New York, Connecticut, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. During that time, the firm has resolved thousands of cases, collected hundreds of millions of dollars for clients and taken on leadership roles in important national litigations including Co-Lead Counsel in the Uber Passenger Sexual Assault MDL Litigation, PEC in the Paraquat MDL, PSC in the Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, and PSC in the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation.

"Our vision has always been and continues to be to level the playing field for our injured clients and hold wrongdoers accountable," said Co-Founding and Managing Partner, Eric Chaffin. "To see how far we've come—from those early days to where we are now—is a testament to our dedicated team and our shared commitment to Doing Good by Doing Right™. We remain humble and deeply grateful for our clients' trust in us."

Recent milestones reflect the firm's commitment to innovation and service. In 2024 alone, Chaffin Luhana surpassed 1,000 five-star client reviews, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and was honored as the 2024 CrispX Firm of the Year. Attorneys at Chaffin Luhana regularly receive public recognition, including multiple listings in Super Lawyers.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do," said Co-Founding Partner, Roopal Luhana. "Each five-star review represents a life we've helped change for the better, and being recognized nationally only motivates us to continue elevating our advocacy and service. We remain deeply appreciative of our clients' trust in us and will always work tirelessly to honor that trust."

Many former clients have shared how the firm helped them navigate challenging times. One remarked, "They gave me confidence I thought I had lost. I felt like I finally had someone on my side." Another appreciated the relief of having the firm handle the insurance calls, saying, "It really allowed me to focus on the things that I needed to take care of." A third affirmed, "I don't know if we would've been able to make it if it hadn't been for Chaffin Luhana."

Key moments in the firm's journey include its founding in 2010 by Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, resolving over $120 million in cases for its clients in its first year, appointment by federal and state courts to key leadership positions in national mass torts, opening offices in West Virginia (2013) and Pittsburgh (2016), and expanding into Connecticut (2023). As the firm enters its next chapter, it remains focused on continued team building, professional growth, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve outcomes for injured clients.

Throughout its history, the firm has consistently prioritized giving back to the communities it serves. Signature initiatives include the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, which has provided over 4,000 turkeys to those in need, the 10K Sandwiches food drive to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Employee Adopt-a-Charity program, where the Chaffin Luhana Foundation makes annual donations to incredible organizations nominated by the Chaffin Luhana team members. Additionally, the firm hosts an Anti-distracted Driving Scholarship essay contest for prospective college students.

In 2022, the Chaffin Luhana Foundation partnered with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris for the scholarship, Student of the Year award, and turkey giveaway. These efforts reflect the firm's guiding principle of Doing Good by Doing Right™, extending its impact far beyond the courtroom.

"Our commitment remains steadfast," said Chaffin. "We look forward to growing our team and broadening our reach, never losing sight of what drives us: Doing Good by Doing Right™."

About Chaffin Luhana:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm includes former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring, compassionate staff—including an in-house social worker. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit chaffinluhana.com.

Media Contact

Dan Reo, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 888-480-1123, [email protected], https://www.chaffinluhana.com/

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP