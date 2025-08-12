Chaffin Luhana Earns Spot on INC 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

National personal injury law firm Chaffin Luhana recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a leading personal-injury law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia, was recently recognized again by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, earning a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth, as companies on the 2025 list have implemented effective ways to keep moving forward, even with inflationary pressures, AI innovations, and rising competition.

The Inc. 5000 specifically showcases the fastest-growing companies in America, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period—from 2021 to 2024 for the 2025 list. The fact that Chaffin Luhana has earned this recognition for two consecutive years highlights their goal-driven, forward-thinking approach for clients and in the practice of law.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again is a testament to our team's dedication and our client-first approach," said Eric Chaffin, founding and managing partner of Chaffin Luhana LLP. "As a boutique personal injury and complex product liability plaintiff-only law firm, people come to us at some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and it is our honor to represent them while they focus on what's most important—their recovery."

With over $1 billion recovered for clients, more than 1,200 five-star reviews, and 250+ years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana has an exceptional record of client satisfaction, built on a foundation of strong leadership and a focus on attracting top-notch talent in the legal field.

Founded on the mission of "Doing Good by Doing Right™," the plaintiffs-only national trial firm combines deep legal experience with a strong commitment to giving back. At the heart of this mission is the Chaffin Luhana Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2010 to support youth education, public safety, and community enrichment. In the past, the Foundation has awarded Anti-Distracted Driving scholarships to deserving students and sponsored meaningful efforts such as the one-time 10,000 Sandwiches Project and the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

"This recognition speaks to the strength of our team and our commitment to excellence," said founding partner Roopal Luhana. "For us, growth matters only if it creates real impact for our clients, the causes we care about, and the communities we serve. Recognition like this tells us we're on the right path."

The firm's inclusion in this list is one of many accolades. In 2024, Chaffin Luhana was named CrispX Firm of the Year at the Crisp 2024 Game Changers Summit. Crisp is a prominent legal coaching and consulting firm that gathers law firm leaders together at its summit each year. The top-tier award is given to the law firm that has demonstrated excellence across four pillars: visionary leadership, client experience, community impact, and firm culture.

"Although competition was fierce," Crisp noted in the award announcement, "one firm stood out in all four key areas[.]"

With a strong presence in four states and nationally recognized as a leader in the Plaintiff's bar, Chaffin Luhana continues to exceed expectations in the personal injury and mass tort legal markets. As the firm expands its impact, its mission remains the same as it has been for the past 15 years: "Doing Good by Doing Right™."

About Chaffin Luhana:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. Our current leadership roles include the Uber Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, Depo-Provera Contraceptive Injection Products Liability Litigation, Paraquat MDL, Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, and the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation. With over 250 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit chaffinluhana.com.

